Korea Investment CORP Has $8.77 Million Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,112 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,990,000 after acquiring an additional 675,957 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 11.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,423,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,622,000 after buying an additional 1,613,888 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,519,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,167,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,317,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,959,000 after buying an additional 186,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fortis by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,854,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,841,000 after acquiring an additional 558,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS opened at $39.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.427 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.21.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

