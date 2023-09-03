Korea Investment CORP Has $8.85 Million Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 24,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNHI. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

