Korea Investment CORP Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after buying an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,787,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 824,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,154,000 after acquiring an additional 705,483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,822,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY opened at $189.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $157.28 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.22.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVY. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

