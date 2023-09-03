Korea Investment CORP Has $9.47 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of Xylem worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XYL opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

