Korea Investment CORP Has $9.97 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,163 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 73.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 3.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 98,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $129.32 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.