Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 300.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,092 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,836 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN stock opened at $101.64 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -635.25 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average of $106.20.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -625.00%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $25,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,817 shares in the company, valued at $781,778.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

