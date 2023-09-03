Korea Investment CORP Purchases 139,962 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,962 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Equitable worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $4,935,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,108,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,185,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,098,000 after acquiring an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Equitable by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

