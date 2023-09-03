Korea Investment CORP Purchases 2,974 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of MarketAxess worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in MarketAxess by 49.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $238.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.60. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at $19,700,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their target price on MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.10.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

