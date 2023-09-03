Korea Investment CORP Purchases 4,836 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $35.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.56%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

