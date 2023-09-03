Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of PTC worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.92.

In other PTC news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,040. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $152.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.96.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $542.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.35 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

