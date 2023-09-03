Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,213 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Healthpeak Properties Price Performance
PEAK opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32.
Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEAK
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
See Also
