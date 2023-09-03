Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,380 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.11% of Hasbro worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

