Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,726 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in PulteGroup by 20.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $86.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

