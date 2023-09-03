Korea Investment CORP Sells 17,680 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,680 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $62.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.08.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

