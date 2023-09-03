Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,432 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNHI opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.62. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

