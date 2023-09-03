Korea Investment CORP Sells 27,056 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,056 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $12,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $155.08 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $145.30 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

