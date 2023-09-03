Korea Investment CORP Sells 45,785 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,785 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $181.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.10. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $216.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

