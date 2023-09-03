Korea Investment CORP Sells 45,785 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,785 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $181.35 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $216.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The firm had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVB. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

