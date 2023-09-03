Korea Investment CORP Sells 5,422 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $220.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

