Korea Investment CORP Sells 93,676 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,676 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $15,721,538,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PEG. UBS Group lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.05.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,442 shares of company stock valued at $795,147. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PEG opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.27. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average is $61.70.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

