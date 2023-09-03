Korea Investment CORP Trims Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,163 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,183,000 after purchasing an additional 791,610 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 752,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,323,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,800,000 after acquiring an additional 50,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $261,300,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock opened at $129.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.