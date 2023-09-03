Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Insulet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Insulet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 51.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $192.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 215.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $178.55 and a 1-year high of $335.91.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $343.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.33.

In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,063 shares of company stock valued at $585,161. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

