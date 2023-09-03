Kubient (KBNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNTGet Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, September 4th.

Kubient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KBNT opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.58. Kubient has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kubient

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kubient by 255.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 70,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kubient by 269.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kubient in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory auction.

