Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.20–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $340.00 million-$355.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $390.40 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.14-$0.03 EPS.

LE opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $246.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 3.03. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $323.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 72,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

