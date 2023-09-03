Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Holdings Boosted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 2.4 %

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $103.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.17.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

