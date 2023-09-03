Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Announces $0.00 Dividend

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0049 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

Marfrig Global Foods Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of MRRTY opened at $1.47 on Friday. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food sectors in Brazil and internationally. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as cattle, sheep, and fish, as well as plant and vegetable based proteins; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

