Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 46,588 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,588 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 795,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,367,000 after buying an additional 33,309 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,754,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,351 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $160.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $417.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

