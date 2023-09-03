National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPF) Raises Dividend to $1.45 Per Share

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, July 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.451 per share on Sunday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 4th. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous interim dividend of $1.39.
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
About National Australia Bank
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than National Australia Bank
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.