National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPI) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.30 Per Share

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, July 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.303 per share on Sunday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 4th. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous interim dividend of $1.23.
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
About National Australia Bank
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than National Australia Bank
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.