National Pension Service Acquires 14,065 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 351.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.52.

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $87.61.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.67%.

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.