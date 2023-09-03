National Pension Service Acquires New Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Globe Life by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,227 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Globe Life by 41,273.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,190,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $112,989,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 1,085.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 764,390 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $78,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,756.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,990. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GL opened at $111.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.78. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

