National Pension Service Acquires Shares of 31,490 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.1 %

LW stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.91 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

