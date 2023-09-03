National Pension Service Buys 1,100 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Texas Pacific Land worth $17,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $1,908.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,601.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,574.11. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $1,266.21 and a 52-week high of $2,739.00. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.11 by $1.94. The company had revenue of $160.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.00% and a return on equity of 51.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 49.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.