National Pension Service Buys 169,600 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

National Pension Service raised its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,600 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.24% of Ovintiv worth $20,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on OVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Stock Up 2.8 %

Ovintiv stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.81. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $59.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

