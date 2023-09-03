National Pension Service Buys 4,744 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Autohome were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Autohome by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Autohome by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Autohome Price Performance

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Autohome had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $252.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Autohome

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.