National Pension Service Decreases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

National Pension Service decreased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Alliant Energy worth $20,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.81.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

