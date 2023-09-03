National Pension Service Has $19.86 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.18% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $19,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 48,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,294,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,205 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.8 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $158.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $202.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

