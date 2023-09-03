National Pension Service Has $20.19 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,260 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Healthpeak Properties worth $20,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PEAK opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

