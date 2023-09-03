National Pension Service Has $21.74 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $21,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 836.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 875,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,189,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $44,363,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after acquiring an additional 221,999 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $191.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.99 and its 200-day moving average is $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.28 and a 52 week high of $209.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,421.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

