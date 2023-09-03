National Pension Service Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. China Renaissance raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TCOM opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

