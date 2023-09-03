National Pension Service Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 4,383,750.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,675 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

