National Pension Service Has $79,000 Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

National Pension Service reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,660 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Masco were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Masco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,240 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,207 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $59.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Argus increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Masco

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.