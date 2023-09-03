National Pension Service Has $8.97 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

National Pension Service grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $86.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PHM

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.