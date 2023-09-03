National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

National Pension Service raised its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.21% of APA worth $22,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in APA in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth about $2,761,649,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

APA stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

