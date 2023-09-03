National Pension Service Purchases 6,076 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.90.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $71.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 510.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.