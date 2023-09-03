National Pension Service Purchases New Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 68,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 17,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,082,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,611,000 after purchasing an additional 31,098 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares in the company, valued at $828,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $189,562.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 925,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,062,711.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $870,282. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

