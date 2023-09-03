National Pension Service Purchases New Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 348,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $410,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,249,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,923 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,525,000 after buying an additional 3,622,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 95.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,077,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,221,000 after buying an additional 2,972,202 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HST shares. Oppenheimer raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

