National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Atmos Energy worth $23,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,542,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,023,000 after acquiring an additional 485,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $115.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Barclays started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

