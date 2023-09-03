National Pension Service Sells 25,269 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

National Pension Service decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,269 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Evergy worth $20,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Evergy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Evergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,928,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Insider Activity

In other Evergy news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRG opened at $53.60 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $71.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

