National Pension Service Sells 3,555 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 29.2% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.4% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 635,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $85.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.19.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

